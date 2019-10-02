Australia’s Alyssa Healy sets world record with highest score in women’s T20I

Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy set a world record on Wednesday for the highest individual score in women’s T20I as she smashed an unbeaten 148 off 61 balls against Sri Lanka in the third and final match at the North Sydney Oval.

Healy, who completed 100 T20I appearances in the last ODI against Sri Lanka, brought up her century off 46 balls, the second fastest in history and fastest by an Australian. Her record included 7 sixes and 19 fours.

Healy also scored the fastest T20 half century by an Australian, needing 25 balls to surpass the 50 run mark. The 29-year old passed teammate Meg Lanning’s previous world record score of 133 and reached the world record with a six in the penultimate over.

“It was just one of those days where everything seemed to come out of the middle, so I’ll take that,” Healy told Fox Cricket.

Australia piled up 226 for two in the final game of the three-match series against Sri Lanka.