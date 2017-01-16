Australian wicket keeper Peter Nevill hit on the head with bat: Watch Video

Nevill was watching the path of the ball and was caught unawares when the handle of the bat hit him on the cheek. (Source: twitter) Nevill was watching the path of the ball and was caught unawares when the handle of the bat hit him on the cheek. (Source: twitter)

Australian wicket keeper Peter Nevill suffered the most bizarre of injuries when he was hit in the face by a bat that hurled out of Brad Hodge’s grip. The incident happened in a Big Bash game between Melbourne Renegades, whom Nevill was playing for, and Adelaide Strikers.

Brad Hodge just let go of his bat and it hit Peter Nevill in the face #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/6I4Wg2SvqC — Rudi (@RudiEdsall) 16 January 2017

Nevill was standing a fair distance away from the stumps when Hodge took a mighty swing at a leg side. Although the Adelaide Strikers captain connected, the bat flew out of his hand and hurtled towards the wicketkeeper. Nevill was watching the path of the ball and was caught unawares when the handle of the bat hit him on the cheek.

Nevill was on the ground straightaway and his team mates and the opposition players surrounded him. He was then helped up by his team mates and physios and had a visible swelling on his face when he was walking out.

It was later stated that Nevill has been taken to hospital for X-Rays after the injury. “Fears are he suffered a fracture to the jaw,” said a tweet from the KFC Big Bash League.

Nevill has played 17 Test matches and nine T20 Internationals for Australia. His Test debut came in the 2015 Ashes at Lord’s. He played only one innings, scoring 45 runs. Nevill is more recognisable in the Australian domestic circuit, being a comnstant figure in the New South Wales team. His importance in the team’s batting line up is such that he gets picked up as a batsman even when Brad Haddin is available for the side.

