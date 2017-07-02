Australian players refuse to tour or sign contracts without a Memorandum of Understanding

Australian cricket players to refuse to play without an MOU. (Source: Reuters) Australian cricket players to refuse to play without an MOU. (Source: Reuters)

Unless an MoU is agreed upon by Cricket Australia and the Cricketers Association, players will not sign contracts nor participate in South Africa tour of Australia A. According to the deal, all players will refuse to play without an MOU.

An ACA spokesman told espncricinfo that they have rejected CA’s attempts to divide and rule. “The players have resolved that, unless contractually obliged, no male or female players intend to play for a Cricket Australia (CA) team whilst fellow players remain unemployed due to the absence of an MoU,” an ACA spokesman said. “This is an outright rejection of CA’s attempts to divide and rule. It is a resolution, which will be revisited at the next and subsequent ACA Executive meetings, since the players remain hopeful that common sense will prevail and a new MOU can still be agreed on fair terms.”

“The Executive noted that all players with valid and enforceable contracts (such as multi-year State or BBL deals) will continue to honour them, and will expect their employers to do the same. This includes an expectation of the players sharing in revenue as contained in those contracts. If this is not honoured by their employer, then the enforceability of these contracts will also become questionable.”

The Australia women cricket team, who are currently in England taking part in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, will continue their campaign in good faith as they agreed to go for the tournament before the contract ended on July 1. “The Executive noted legal advice that a State Player may “accept” or reject an offer to participate on a Tour with CA, such as the proposed Australia A Tour of South Africa. Australia’s Women’s World Cup Squad will continue and complete their tournament as they agreed to do in good faith prior to the expiration of the MoU. The ACA wished them the best in their endeavours,” he said.

