Australian players could be on strike by July: Mark Taylor

According to the former Test captain and Cricket Australia board director Mark Taylor, Australian players have been considering the possibility of strike since January.

Speaking to Channel Nine, Taylor said, “The board and CA, in general, have been frustrated by the fact there has been no negotiation. I had players say to me in January of this year ‘we could well be on strike by July’. This is before this MOU was presented.”

“I’m not surprised James has done what he’s done. Things haven’t been going anywhere for months now, and I know Cricket Australia feel the ACA aren’t negotiating at all. CA want to change the MOU, want to get away from the revenue sharing model, although the deal being offered to the players is still revenue sharing to a certain extent. No-one’s worse off, women are going to be very well paid in the new model.

“But right from the word go, the ACA – I’m not so sure about the players – have not wanted to engage at all on this deal that’s been offered. It’s all about status quo or the highway, and I don’t think you can negotiate that way.”

It doesn’t make business sense for Cricket Australia,” he said. “Every time you make money you have to give away a certain percentage of it. The costs of revenue are going up in sport all the time, every sport will say that.

“This could be a win-win. Both side have to negotiate, Cricket Australia has said right from the word go there is our deal. There has been no discussion, or any negotiation on the detail of that deal. The deal they want is status quo.”

