Australia women’s cricket team confident of winning their seventh World Cup title

Australia women’s cricket team’s star player Meg Lanning is all set to lead the team in the upcoming World Cup and the hunger to achieve another title glory tops her list. Australia have clinched six World Cup titles out of 10, and they are undoubtedly the favourites ahead of the tournament. Apart from Australia, England have also won the World Cup thrice and once it was won by New Zealand.

Lanning was a part of the previous World Cup winning squad in 2013, when Jodie Fields was captaining the side. Another reason for Lanning’s excitement ahead of World Cup is that it’ll be the first time when she’ll be leading the side. Australia are preparing in Queenland’s Sunshine Coast for England series, and the current squad players will also spend some time with previous World Cup winning squad.

“It’s a great chance to learn from those players who have been there and done it before, and probably under some difficult circumstances at times,” Lanning said. “It definitely wasn’t anywhere near professional when we were winning those World Cups a while ago. We’re very excited as a group to be able to meet the players who have been successful in the past because World Cups are very special and different to what we’re used to.

“Our team has been very successful over a long period of time. We’re looking forward to forging our own way as a team, and trying to deliver as best we can. We know it’s going to be really tough. We know it’s going to be a very open tournament. But we’re all excited about the opportunity and looking forward to making the most of the last couple of weeks in Australia and then getting over to England and preparing as well as we can.”

Australia have included several new players in their squad including Ashleigh Gardner and Amanda-Jade Wellington, who have made their debut over the past few months. Lanning also praised a young teenage pacer, Belinda Vakarewa and hopes that she will be impressive in the World Cup.

“She’s coming out of her shell a little bit,” Lanning said. “She was pretty quiet early on, but she mainly let her actions do the talking in the first [practice] game. She was really enthusiastic, she really impressed us with her attitude towards the team. She’s come in really nicely and she’s improving all the time. She’s still very young, but we’re really excited about what she can bring to the team through this World Cup and into the future as well.

“I think that’s really exciting for the group, to be able to bring in some younger players who bring different skill sets and really add to the group. That’s the really good thing about our side, is we’ve been able to evolve over the last couple of years and we feel like we’ve got a lot of bases covered in terms of different skill sets.”, Lanning concluded.

