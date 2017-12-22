Australia women team to tour India for ODIs, T20 tri-series alongwith England

Chasing a target of 229, but the Mithali Raj-led side failed to go over the line. (Source: AP) Chasing a target of 229, but the Mithali Raj-led side failed to go over the line. (Source: AP)

The Australian women’s team will tour India in March 2018 to play three ODIs against the hosts as part of the ICC Women’s Championship (2071-2020), the BCCI said while announcing a T20 tri-series also involving England.

The three One-day Internationals will be held from March 12 to March 18 in Baroda, while the tri-series will kick off with India taking on Australia on March 22.

All the matches of the tri-series will be held in Mumbai, with the final slated for April 3.

England will start their campaign with a match against Australia on March 24.

“The Australian Women’s Cricket Team will travel to India in March 2018 to take part in three ODIs against Indian Women’s Cricket Team as part of the ICC Women’s Championship (2017-2020). Prior to the ODI series, Australia Women will play two one-day warm-up matches against India A in Mumbai.

After the completion of the ODI series, a T20I Tri-Series featuring India Women, Australia Women and England Women will be held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai,” the BCCI said in a release.

