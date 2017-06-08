Australia women cricket team drop ‘Southern Stars’ from official name to promote gender equality

Latest News
The top ranked team in the world will now only be called simply as Australia's women's team opposed to earlier Southern Stars. They have decided to drop 'Southern Stars' from their official name to support the gender equality cause.

The top ranked team in the world will now only be called as Australia’s women’s team opposed to earlier Southern Stars.

“This move may appear symbolic, but it does carry considerable weight,” said David Peever, Cricket Australia chairman  said. “Cricket cannot hope to be a sport for all Australians if it does not recognise the power of words, and the respect for women that sits behind such decisions.”

The cricket board updated the laws two months back to encourage more female players to play cricket. They dropped terms to make it more general-neutral like ‘fielder’.

Captain Meg Lanning said that the decision is a big step towards gender equality. I think it’s a big step towards gender equality and it’s great that Cricket Australia have recognised that,” Meg Lanning told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday.

“As a team we’re right behind it, and I think it just sort of gender-neutralises things — the Australian men’s team and the Australian women’s team now.”

The two national outfits will now on be referred in the same way — simply as Australian women’s cricket team and the Australian men’s cricket team.

