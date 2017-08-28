Only in Express
  • Australia will have a go at Ben Stokes with subtle little digs during Ashes series, says Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain has claimed that Ben Stokes should intentionally earn a suspension against the West Indies in order to avoid a ban during the Ashes this summer.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 28, 2017 9:54 pm
ben stokes, england vs south africa, eng vs sa Ben Stokes was adjudged player of the match in England’s third Test against South Africa. (Source: AP)
Writing for the Daily Mail, Hussain stated, “People know that Stokes has a fiery temper so will try to get him to react. This winter the Aussies will be going at him with subtle little digs around the bat, knowing that he’s liable to gob off and possibly get banned for a Test.

If I were (England captain Joe) Root I’d be tempted to tell him to get another demerit point during the third Test at Lord’s (against the Windies), so he’d reach the four-point threshold for a ban and miss two of the forthcoming one-day matches, for which he may have been rested anyway, rather than an Ashes game.”

Earlier, Michael Vaughan had also suggested that Australia might try to get Stokes banned. “What will Australia do this winter? They will wind Stokes up, and the Australian broadcasters will turn the volume on the stump mic right up to try to get him banned for a Test match.”

