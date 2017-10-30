Australia wicketkeepers not focusing on the keeping as much as their batting, says Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist effected more than 400 dismissals during his career. (Source: File) Adam Gilchrist effected more than 400 dismissals during his career. (Source: File)

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist suggested that uncapped wicket-keeper Alex Carey might get a call from selectors for the upcoming Ashes. Gilchrist believes that Carey is ‘tidy’ wicketkeeper and has got the age on his side.

“Not really, I’m hearing a big push for Carey from South Australia,” Gilchrist told SEN’s The Run Home.

“I’ve got declare I’ve never seen him ‘keep. I’ve seen a couple of highlights of his and he looks brilliant. All word is that is he’s a very, very tidy ‘keeper, very solid and a very solid, without being spectacular in terms of the results he’s produced with the bat. He’s slightly younger than the others … I believe he’s a very hard worker and a top team man and a good guy to have around. I’m probably starting to think that it’s more likely that (selectors) might say ‘OK youngster, you’re in’.”

Talking about Peter Nevil and Matthew Wade, Gilchrist insisted that the selection committee got rid of Nevill pretty early but Wade can still show up his abilities with the bat despite a string of low scores in the sub-continent.

“I think they were hasty getting rid of Nevill (last year),” Gilchrist said.

“But now that they’ve got Wade in there, he’s had six Test matches in the subcontinent, the poor bloke. That’s the hardest spot to keep and bat, so he’s probably owed a few games back in these conditions to show what he can do.”

Gilchrist feels selectors must give importance to glovework over batting abilities when they pick the wicketkeeper for the side.

“They would have been walking out in Shield cricket in these games just gone by so focused on scoring runs and probably not as focused on their ‘keeping, such is the focus on the runs,” he said.

“(Nevill dropping a catch is) clearly showing, if everyone thinks he’s the best gloveman and he’s dropping them and they’re relatively easy ones that he would normally take, they’re probably not focusing on the keeping as much as their batting.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd