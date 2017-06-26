Australia vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: West Indies captain Stefanie Taylor creates confusion during toss

West Indies captain Stefanie Taylor changed her mind and said that they want to field instead. (Source: Reuters) West Indies captain Stefanie Taylor changed her mind and said that they want to field instead. (Source: Reuters)

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 match between Australia and West Indies started on a confusing note when the Windies captain Stefanie Taylor changed her mind after winning the toss.

West Indies won the toss on Monday after which Taylor declared that their side wants to bat first. But the 26-year-old quickly changed her mind and said that they want to field instead.

However, Taylor was informed by the match referee David Dukes that she would have to stick to her first decision. Defending champions Australia then went on the pitch to field first in the hope of clinching their seventh tournament.

India defeated hosts England by 35 runs in the opening match on Saturday after a brilliant batting effort. The visitors recorded their first win over England since 2012.

Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut and Mithali Raj made half centuries to post 281 in the first innings. The hosts failed to reach the target set by India as they lost their openers for a 42.

India skipper Mithali Raj, who trended after the match for reading a book while being next in line to bat, said after England was dismissed for 246 with 15 balls. “The way both of them started the innings… with the conditions assisting the bowlers and that’s why they (England) elected to field, it didn’t feel like they were playing the World Cup or there was any kind of pressure or nerves on them, they just played on merit and kept going till 25 overs.”

