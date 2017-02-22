Australia vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka scum to Adam Zampa’s spin, Australia win 3rd T20I

Sri Lanka were handsomely placed at 60 for loss of one wicket at the end of the powerplay. Australia captain Aaron Finch handed the ball to Adam Zampa, hoping for another breakthrough. Dilshan Munaweera was batting without any fear and on 34*. Though Zampa could not pick any wicket in that over, he gave only six runs to curb Sri Lanka’s scoring rate.

And when he was re-introduced in the ninth over, Sri Lanka were three down for 75 for 3. Australia were slowly making their way back into the game after posting 187 for 6 batting first.

Asela Gunaratne, Sri Lanka’s hero of the previous two games, was at the crease alongside Milinda Siriwardena. Zampa produced a quicker, non-turning delivery that skid and trapped Gunaratne in front and Sri Lanka lost their four wicket. That began the collapse.

A over later, Zampa produced a similar delivery, a bit quicker to bowl Chamara Kapugedara and a ball later, he had Dasun Shanaka trapped in front. Zampa’s figures read 3 overs for 13 runs and three wickets. He had put the game in Australia pocket.

Sri Lanka could never recover from those wicket and were ultimately bowled out for 146 at the end of the 18th over and handed Australia at 41-run win in the third T20 international in Adelaide.

This was a consolation win for Australia as Sri Lanka had already won the series by winning the previous two T20 internationals. They won the series 2-1 after the loss in Adelaide on Monday.

