Latest News
  • Australia vs Sri Lanka, Live ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up match: Australia and Sri Lanka to play first Warm-up match

Australia vs Sri Lanka, Live ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up match: Australia and Sri Lanka to play first Warm-up match

Live Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match: Catch live scores and updates of the first ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match between Australia and Sri Lanka.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 26, 2017 2:08 pm
australia vs sri lanka, aus vs sl live, sl vs aus live, live aus vs sl, live sl vs aus, live australia vs sri lanka, australia vs sri lanka live, champions trophy warm up, sri lanka vs australia live, live sri lanka vs australia, aus vs sl live online, live champions trophy warm up. champions trophy warm up live, champions trophy warm up highlights, champions trophy warm up aus vs sl, champions trophy live, live cricket score, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Live Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy warm-up: Australian and Sri Lanka play the first of the six warm-up matches that will be played before the Champions Trophy begins on June 1.

Australia and Sri Lanka will be the teams playing each other in the first of the six warm-up matches before the ICC Champions Trophy begins on June 1. Both teams had failed to make it to the knockout stages in 2014. They played one match against each other which Sri Lanka won by 20 runs. Australia have won the Champions Trophy twice. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won it once, but the trophy was shared with India. They are hence yet to win an individual Champions Trophy. Catch live updates of the warm-up match between Australia and Sri Lanka here:

Live Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Champions Trophy Warm up match:  

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I always dreamt big. I wanted cars...and the only way I could get that was through my sport 