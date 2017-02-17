Australia vs Sri Lanka first T20I: Sri Lanka win first T20I in thrilling last ball finish

The Upul Tharanga led Sri Lanka managed to chase down Australia’s total of 168. (Source: File) The Upul Tharanga led Sri Lanka managed to chase down Australia’s total of 168. (Source: File)

Sri Lanka could have made light work of Australia’s 168 and it looked like it would be the case first when Niroshan Dickwella and Dilshan Munaweera were hitting the Australian quickies all over the park. They did falter in between but were brought back into the game by Asela Gunaratne’s fifty. Chamara Kapugedara then took the Sri Lanka over the line off the last ball in the most thrilling of finishes.

Australia made 168 for the loss of six wickets earlier in the day. The total was made largely because of the solid foundation given by openers Aaron Finch and Michael Klinger. The two put up a partnership of 76 runs and, more importantly, did not let Sri Lanka take a wicket in the first 10 overs. The other stand out batsman for Australia was Travis Head, whose partnerships with Moises Henriques and Ashton Turner took Australia to their final total. Lasith Malinga, with two, was the highest wicket taker for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s innings got off to a bad start when they lost skipper Upul Tharanga in the very first over. But Dickwella and Munaweera not only stabilised the innings but also took the attack to Australia. Dickwella was the first to go while Mynaweera soon followed suite, with both wickets being taken by Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka suffered a slight slump at that point but got nack on their feet with Asela Gunaratne. He smashed seven fours on the way to his half century. Just as when it looked like Sri Lanka were cruising towards victory, Gunaratne tried a silly shot and was stumped. It was Ashton Turner’s over and he took another before long and brough Australia back into the game.

But Chamara Kapugedara kept a calm head on his shoulders and managed to take Sri Lanka over the line in the last ball. The visitors now have a 1-0 lead in the thee match series.

