Australia vs Sri Lanka: Asela Gunaratne hits fifty as Sri Lanka win second T20I by two wickets

Asela Gunaratne scored his second T20I half-century in 37 balls with two fours and two sixes. (Source: AP) Asela Gunaratne scored his second T20I half-century in 37 balls with two fours and two sixes. (Source: AP)

Asela Gunaratne’s fifty helped Sri Lanka win the second T20 international match by two wickets at Leegong. The visitors also take 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match T20 series.

Gunaratne, who played an anchor role in series opener, held his nervous till the end and took his side over the line by hitting the last ball of the innings for a boundary.

After being reduced to 40 for five, Chamara Kapugedera and Asela Gunaratne shared a 52 run stand for the sixth wicket. Kapugedera was looking solid when Ben Dunk took a stunner at mid-off as he took an overhead catch.

Sri Lankan skiper Upul Tharanga was first to depart as Ashton Turner provided the early breakthrough in the first over itself.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka asked Australia to bat first. The hosts their captain early before Ben Dunk and Michael Klinger put up a 45 run stand for the second wicket while after Dunk’s dismissal Klinger and Mouises Henriques shared a fifty-run partnership to power Australia over 150.

Henriques brought up his maiden T20 fifty in 33 balls with two fours and two maximums.