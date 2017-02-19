Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Live Cricket score: Sri Lanka look to seal the T20 series against Australia

Menu
Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Live Cricket score: Stay tuned for live score and coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka second T20I.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:February 19, 2017 1:30 pm
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live, Australia vs Sri Lanka live score, Aus vs SL live, Aus vs SL live score, Australia vs Sri Lanka t20 live, Aus vs SL t20 live, Live cricket score, Live score, live score cricket, Australia vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Aus vs SL live streaming, Cricket news, Cricket live, Cricket Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Live Cricket score: The tourists will be eager to take unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Australia, who are yet to win their first T20 international at hom since November 9, 2014 while their counterparts Sri Lanka have won four T20Is in Australia. In his first assignment as Sri Lanka T20 captain, Upul Tharanga started of his captaincy career with a win as the visitors won the series opener by five wickets after the game was stretched to wire. Asked to chase 168 from 20 overs, Sri Lanka batsmen Dilshan Munaweera (44 from 29 balls) and Asela Gunaratne (52 runs from 37 balls) helped their side chase down the total with five wickets remaining. Lasith Malinga, who is back into the squad after a long break due to an injury, made a striking comeback as he claimed two Australian wickets. Jhye Richardson is likely to make his T20 debut. Stay tuned for live score updates of Australia vs Sri Lanka second T20 here.

expressguest February 19, 20171:37 pm

Sri Lanka playing XI

Dickwella, Tharanga, Munaweera, Gunaratne, Siriwardana, Kapugedara, Prasanna, Malinga, Kulasekara, Kusal Mendis, Vikum Sanjaya

expressguest February 19, 20171:36 pm

Sri Lanka win the toss and ask Australia to bat first in the second T20 at Geelong.

expressguest February 19, 20171:33 pm

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka second T20 match. After losing the series opener, Australia is likely to go for couple of changes in the squad. Jhye Richardson is likely to get his first T20 cap while Upul Tharanga led side will go with the same winning team.

