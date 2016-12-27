Australia vs Pakistan: Third umpire mistakenly gives Azhar Ali out on 93, watch video

The third umpire pushed the wrong button to give Azhar Ali a very nervous moment when on 93. (Source: Reuters) The third umpire pushed the wrong button to give Azhar Ali a very nervous moment when on 93. (Source: Reuters)

Resuming the second day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from 142/4, Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq added 107 runs for Pakistan when the umpires called for an early lunch when rain interrupted proceedings.

Azhar was batting at 93 and was moving towards yet another impressive knock until he had moments of nerves in what seemed to be a bizarre decision by the third umpire.

Ali was at the non-striker’s end when Shafiq played down the ground and Jackson Bird managed to get a fingertip on the ball as it rolled down and hit the stumps. However, Azhar did manage to put his bat inside the crease before the ball dislodged the bails. But umpire S Ravi went up to the third umpire to be sure.

The replays suggested that Azhar had grounded his bat into the crease quite comfortably. But surprisingly the third umpire flashed an ‘OUT’ decision on the big screen.

There were loud cheers when the big screen showed the decision in Australia’s favour but the cheers turned into boos when Richard Illingworth, third umpire, realised his mistake and quickly changed his decision and pressed the right button a few seconds later.

Azhar Ali went on to score his first Test hundred in Australia and remained unbeaten at 139 at stumps on Day 2. Pakistan, on their part, are 310/6 with rain playing spoilsport for second day in a row.

