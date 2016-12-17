Australia in complete command despite Pakistan’s late fight: As it happened

Australia vs Pakistan, Live Cricket: Australia hold the upper hand on Pakistan into Day 3. (Source: AP) Australia vs Pakistan, Live Cricket: Australia hold the upper hand on Pakistan into Day 3. (Source: AP)

It has been another good day for Australia as Pakistan are trying and trying to get a grip on the match and failing miserably. It took them longer than they would have liked to square of Pakistan’s first innings but they had a healthy lead in their pockets when they came out to bat. Usman Khwaja and Steve Smith’s partnership ensured that they managed to extend that lead and declared at 202/5, thus setting a target of 490 for Pakistan to chase.

Mitchell Starc was the man to provide the breakthrough for Australia Sami Aslam in the 11th over followed by Nathan Lyon taking Babar Azam. Pakistan end the day at 70/2, trailing by 420 runs.

