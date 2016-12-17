Australia in complete command despite Pakistan’s late fight: As it happened

It has been another good day for Australia as Pakistan are trying and trying to get a grip on the match and failing miserably. It took them longer than they would have liked to square of Pakistan’s first innings but they had a healthy lead in their pockets when they came out to bat. Usman Khwaja and Steve Smith’s partnership ensured that they managed to extend that lead and declared at 202/5, thus setting a target of 490 for Pakistan to chase.
Mitchell Starc was the man to provide the breakthrough for Australia Sami Aslam in the 11th over followed by Nathan Lyon taking Babar Azam. Pakistan end the day at 70/2, trailing by 420 runs.
From Day 1: Australia seamers put visitors on the ropes
A rampaging Australian pace attack took control of the first day-night test in Brisbane, leaving Pakistan reeling at 97 for eight at the close of day two on Friday, still 133 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.
On a manic day of pink ball cricket, 15 wickets tumbled at the Gabba but rookie batsman Peter Handscomb stood firm to score a maiden century in his second test and drove Australia to an imposing first innings total of 429.
“Obviously a great day for the team,” said Handscomb after his superb knock of 105.
“The bowlers have been great. I think tomorrow is about getting those first two wickets as quickly and cheaply as we can.”
Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed showed defiance wanting in his team mates to be unbeaten on 31 at stumps, with tail-ender Mohammad Amir eight not out.
Bruised after an opening day in which Australia piled on 288-3, Pakistan’s seamers battled hard to drag their side into the game, but their batting team mates froze in the flood-lights of the final session.
Having moved to 43-1 after a cautious first hour, Pakistan lost five for 13 in a hurry as Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird combined in a devastating pace assault.
Hazlewood and Starc had three wickets apiece, with Bird grabbing two for a miserly seven runs from his nine overs.
Starc struck first in the fifth over to remove Azhar Ali for five when the opener edged a lead-footed drive to the slips where Usman Khawaja dived forward and to his left to take a fine, low catch.
Number three batsman Babar Azam and opener Sami Aslam dug in for an hour before Hazlewood had Babar caught behind for 19.
Younus Khan was caught behind for a duck off Hazlewood and captain Misbah-ul-Haq (4) and Ashad Shafiq (2) joined him in the dressing room shortly after.
Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah managed only one run apiece before Sarfraz and Amir showed fight in their late 30-run stand.
Although Wahab and Amir earlier finished with four wickets apiece to limit Australia to 429, it was another poor day in the field for Pakistan, with two dropped catches.
Handscomb, however, needed no reprieves in his determined 240-ball knock.
Sharing in a 172-run partnership with captain Steve Smith, the 25-year-old rookie’s innings was all the more impressive as wickets tumbled around him.
He hammered leg-spinner Yasir Shah over the long-on boundary for six to move to 97, then completed his ton in style, smashing a square drive off seamer Amir for four.
He was bowled after tea by Wahab, chopping onto his stumps, but Pakistan were further frustrated by a feisty 10th wicket stand of 49 runs between Nathan Lyon (29) and Bird (19 not out).
Day 3 is underway from Brisbane with the visitors nearing 100 runs but they’ve already lost eight wickets. Would hope Sarfraz Ahmed could get them as close to Australia’s first innings score as possible. He’s got Mohammed Amir next to him. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc to open the bowling – both have three wickets to their name.
Fifty partnership up between Sarfraz and Amir with the previous slapping a short and wide delivery from Starc for a boundary. A cut behind point and the uppish shot finds its way into the gap for a four. Pakistan are 118/8
Mohammad Amir c Wade b Bird 21 (69)
Jackson Bird angles it into the left-hander and squeezes him for space. There is big appeal for an inside edge and caught behind. Umpire says not out. Bird looks sort-of convinced. Steven Smith reviews. Faintest of edges and it carries through to Wade. Amir looks surprised with the decision. Big mark on the inside edge on hotspot and the snicko confirms it too. Good review by Australia. Pakistan are 125/9
Fifty for Sarfraz Ahmed. Plays it on to the leg side and picks up a quick double. That’s his 10th Test fifty in 31 matches
Sarfraz goes for a slog sweep shot to Jackson Bird and gets a boundary after it is spilled by Maddinson at deep square leg. Maddinson moving to his right can’t quite both his hands to the ball and reckon he thought he was too close to the ropes – which he wasn’t.
Rahat Ali run out 4
Rahat Ali is sent back by Sarfraz but he is narrowly short at the non-striker’s end. Third umpire comes into the picture and the direct hit by David Warner is bang on the money. Miliseconds this.
So, Pakistan are all out for 142 and Australia have opted not to enforce the follow-on. The hosts are ahead by 287 runs. Possibly a wise decision.
David Warner c Riaz b Amir 12 (8)
After smacking 12 runs in the first – in two boundaries and four runs ran – Warner goes. Shortish delivery outside off by Amir, Warner looks hand it the treatment but is slightly taken aback by the pace and bounce. The pull goes to the mid-on fielder and Australia lose their first.
TEA! At Tea, Australia are 40/2 with David Warner and Matt Renshaw back in the hut. Pakistan with a strong fight both with the bat and now the ball but safe to say, Australia are in complete control of this Test. Lead up to 327 runs.
All uphill for Pakistan
Aust’s lead 327 at tea on day 3. Pakistan’s highest 4th innings score in Aust is 336 at MCG in 1990. When they lost by 92 runs ausvpak
— Andrew Ramsey (@ARamseyCricket) December 17, 2016
Steve Smith cruising through now and as are Australia in the process. Two boundaries in an over to Yasir Shah and the stand between Smith and Khawaja continues to develop.
Steve Smith brings up his fifty in glorious fashion. Leans on to a Rahat Ali delivery and sends the ball running through the mid-off and cover region. Australia are 110/2 and lead almost 400 runs. What a turnaround from the Aussies since that demoralising loss to South Africa
Steven Smith c Rahat Ali b Yasir Shah 63 (70)
Smith falls rather cheaply. Chips a Yasir Shah delivery into the hands of Rahat Ali at long-on. Smith comes down the track and wanted to hit that through midwicket but got a thick leading edge. No problems for Rahat and Australia are 136/3. Lead by 423 runs
Now, Usman Khawaja brings up his fifty. Sixth Test half-ton for him and it has taken 92 balls. Even better, this has come on his home ground
Pace in use at both ends now by Pakistan after 36 overs. Usman Khawaja on 73 and Peter Handscomb on 23. Rahat Ali and Wahab Riaz with the ball. Australia are 184/3 and ahead by 471 runs
Australia lose two wickets in quick succession. First Usman Khawaja departed on 74 to Rahat Ali and now Nic Maddinson goes for just four to Wahab Riaz. And just like that, Australia ate 199/5 with a lead of 486. Wade joins Handscomb in the middle
And that’s DINNER in Brisbane. Australia go into the second break at 202/5 with Peter Handscomb on 35 and Matthew Wade on 1. Reckon Australia’s session despite the late strikes to send Khawaja and Maddinson back. The hosts are well in command and just shy of a lead of 500. Objective was to score quickly and that has been achieved. 37 overs left in the day and batting under lights won’t be easy – as we saw on Friday.
Australia won’t bat more in this opening Test. Pakistan will play the final session on Day 3 with a massive target of 490 to chase.
Okay then. Sami Aslam and Azhar Ali will get Pakistan’s chase of this huge total underway. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood with the ball. And it is a positive start for the visitors. Third ball of the inning and Aslam dispatches it for a four.
Pakistan careful in their chase of 490 runs. And they can afford to bide their time – 217 overs at least was their task at hand. On to 31/0 after 10 overs with Aslam on 15 and Azhar on 16.
Sami Aslam c Renshaw b Starc 15
Renshaw takes it at first slip! Starc pitches the ball up and invites Aslam to drive and the batsman obliges. With that, Pakistan lose their first.
Pakistan are past the 50-run mark and have steadied their approach of things. Not going for flashy shots or chasing difficult balls. Staying level-headed and that’s what is needed at this stage.
Babar Azam c Smith b Lyon 14
Nathan Lyon strikes to pick up a key wicket. Finds Babar Azam’s edge and it carries to Steve Smith. Easily taken and Pakistan are 54/2.
Pakistan’s plan clearly, for today at least, is to defend their way through the final session of play. 1 run in 32 balls. They’re 55/2 after 30 overs.
After 1 run in 32 balls from Pakistan, Azhar Ali smacks three boundaries in four balls to Jackson Bird. David Warner gives chase thrice and each time the ball wins. Move to 67/2
THAT’S STUMPS! Pakistan are 70/2 at close of play on Day 3 of the opening Test. Resolute fight by the visitors in the final session but Australia remain in control. Pakistan still need 420 to win with two days left to play and eight wickets in hand. Arduous ask this.