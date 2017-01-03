David Warner becomes first to score hundred before Lunch in Australia

David Warner’s century is his 18th Test century and third against Pakistan. David Warner’s century is his 18th Test century and third against Pakistan.

David Warner became the first cricketer to score a century before Lunch on Day 1 of Test in Australia. The opener made a 100 off just 78 balls against Pakistan in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He has began 2017 in grand fashion as this is his first century of the new year and third against Pakistan. In his. In his previous innings, he scored 144 off just 143 balls at the MCG, which had 17 fours and a six in it.

Warner is only the fifth batsmen in the history of Test cricket to score a hundred before Lunch on Day 1. Victor Trumper (1902), Charles Macartney (1926), Don Bradman (1930) and Majid Khan (1976) are the other four who have achieved this feat.

The 78-ball hundred by Warner is the fastest in Sydney, breaking his own record of 82 balls. The left-handed batsman reached his fifty in just 41 balls in the opening session as he blasted 10 boundaries in 57 minutes.

Matt Renshaw, opening the batting alongside Warner, made sure that his partner gets most of the strike. Renshaw has scored 25 off 84 balls with three fours.

Earlier, Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where Pakistan playing for pride after going down 2-0 in Melbourne.

Steve O’Keefe and Hilton Cartwright were included in the squad for Nic Maddinson and Jackson Bird. Sami Aslam and Sohail Khan were dropped from the playing XI as Sharjeel Khan and Imran Khan were named into the team.

