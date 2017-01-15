Menu
  • Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live: Australia’s top order goes down in a heap against Pakistan

Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live: Australia’s top order goes down in a heap against Pakistan

Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live: Stay tuned for live cricket score and updates from Melbourne.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:January 15, 2017 10:34 am
live cricket, cricket score, live cricket score, australia vs pakistan, aus vs pak live, aus vs pak live score, australia pakistan live streaming, aus pak live cricket score, cricket news, sports news Australia vs Pakistan, live cricket score, 2nd ODI: Australia host Pakistan in second ODI in Melbourne. (Source: AP File)

Pakistan’s duck against Australia is demoralising to say the least. The sub-continent side haven’t beaten Australia in the land Down Under since 2005. In 2016, the streak started with three Test losses and it continued in 2017 with a loss in the first ODI at Gabba.

And its not a case of big, convincing wins for Australia. Pakistan have looked solid and played really good cricket – but in patches. They came very close to winning the first two Tests but lost. In the ODI, too, they had Australia at 78/5 but Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell got them out of the gutter. To make matters worse for Pakistan, Azhar Ali is injured and Sarfraz Ahmed has returned home for personal reasons. Remains to be seen whether Melbourne can turn things around for Pakistan. Catch live scores and updates between Australia and Pakistan here.

Tanuj Lakhina January 15, 201710:38 am

Australia are 111/4 in 23 overs with the top half gone. Usman Khawaja and David Warner opened the innings but were removed for 17 and 16. Mitchell Marsh departed for a golden duck while Travis Head edged behind a Hasan Ali delivery to fall for 29. For the hosts, though, Steve Smith is going strong and has the support of Glenn Maxwell. Junaid Khan has picked up two wickets while there has been one each for Hasan and Mohammad Amir.

Tanuj Lakhina January 15, 201710:35 am

Mohammad Hafeez to lead visitors in second ODI

Pakistan’s experienced allrounder Mohammad Hafeez will lead the national side in the second One-day International against Australia after regular captain Azhar Ali was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that Hafeez will be leading in the second ODI as Azhar had sustained the injury while batting in the first match that Pakistan lost by 92 runs.
Ironically, Hafeez, who has led Pakistan in T20 internationals before stepping down following the World T20 in 2014, was not even selected in the original squad announced for the One-day series in Australia.
He was sent to Australia last week on the request of the team management.
The selectors had constantly ignored the experienced batsman since he returned from England in August during the ODI series with a fitness problem.
The PCB said that based on clinical assessment Azhar would recover quickly and would be able to play in the matches in Sydney and Adelaide.
Apparently, Hafeez could also lead the team in the third ODI.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

If it (the fielder) is strategically positioned in a particular place I can become a bit of a problem if I start moving around. 