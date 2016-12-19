Pakistan enter record books despite miraculous chase falls 39 runs short

Australia beat Pakistan by 39 runs to win the first Test in Brisbane. (Source: AP) Australia beat Pakistan by 39 runs to win the first Test in Brisbane. (Source: AP)

Pakistan entered history books with what seemed like an impossible task on Friday. They were handed a target of 490 to chase by Australia at the Gabba – where the hosts have an outstanding record – and the floodlights were turned on with the pink ball moving fairly well. To emphasise Australia’s confidence, Pakistan were bundled out for 142 in the first innings after being 67/8 at one stage.

With at least 217 overs to bat, and reputation on the line after Pakistan batting had gone down in a heap in New Zealand just a few weeks back, visitors had no reason to rush into things and could go about things at their own pace. And that is almost what did Australia in.

With Pakistan falling short by 39 runs as Yasir Shah was caught short at the striker’s end by Steve Smith, Pakistan had still entered history books in an effort to lap up a monumental chase and had in the process scored their first ever 400 runs total in the fourth innings.

Middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq scored a ton to become the top scorer as he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc on 137 runs to become the ninth wicket to fall. He was given perfect company by the tail as Mohammad Amir (48), Wahab Riaz (30) and Yasir Shah (33) all chipped in with some pivotal runs to take the visitors so very close to the finishing line. In fact, this is the first time in Test cricket history that the team chasing in the fourth innings has seen 50+ run stands for the seventh, eighth and ninth wicket.

In the process of their chase, Pakistan went beyond the previous highest 4th innings total at Gabba, by England in Ashes 2006-07 when they had scored 370. And if that wasn’t enough, Pakistan also picked up the highest score by a visiting team in Australia. Their score of 450 runs beat the previous record of 445 set by India at Adelaide in 1977-78.

Highest Fourth Innings Totals

England 654/5 vs South Africa at Durban in 1939. Result: Draw

New Zealand 451 vs England at Christchurch in 2002. Result: Loss

Pakistan 450 vs Australia at Brisbane in 2016. Result: Loss

South Africa 450/7 vs India at Johannesburg in 2013. Result: Draw

India 445 vs Australia at Adelaide in 1978. Result: Lost

New Zealand 440 vs England at Nottingham in 1973. Result: Lost

