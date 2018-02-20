David Warner not keen to lead Australia full-time

David Warner (R) is leading the Australia T20I team in the absence of Steve Smith. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza) David Warner (R) is leading the Australia T20I team in the absence of Steve Smith. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza)

Australia will play the final of the T20I Tri-Series against New Zealand on Wednesday under the captaincy of David Warner, who has been credited for the turnaround of the team which was struggling in white ball cricket. But the attacking opener has said that he has no intentions of carrying on as the captain of Australia permanently in place of regular skipper Steve Smith.

The left-hander has led the team with aggression and his inspirational captaincy has been praised by many, including former Australia cricketers. Australia have four consecutive victories over the opponents and are now looking to claim the title. They were ranked number seven in T20I rankings before the Tri-Series. Now they are on the cusp of becoming the number one team for the first time since the rankings were introduced seven years go. If they win the final against New Zealand, they will climb to the top and Warner can be credited for this.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to Steve,” Warner was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “If he thinks his workloads are too high and he doesn’t feel like he can do that, I’m sure he’ll put his hand up and step aside. We spoke about one of us in the leadership group staying back and leading the (T20) team, and obviously I put my hand up for that,” Warner said.

Smith had recently admitted to being fatigued after playing the ODIs against England. Warner said that though he enjoys leading the Australia team, it was still up to Smith to decide if he wants to captain the team or not.

“It’s been fantastic. A few of us were mentally cooked after the (Ashes) Test series and it’s just great for those guys to go over to South Africa… and inject a lot of younger guys and guys who are in form (into the T20 side),” he said.

Australis will be playing New Zealand at Eden Park, the same ground where they chased down a world record 244 last week against the Black Caps. New Zealand have not been able to produce good performances consistently and will once again face a challenge to stop Australia.

Warner said that Australia players needed some adjustment to the ground which was smaller than the ones back home in Australia. He also gave a hint that Australia may play two spinners for the final game.

“You probably have to have obscure fields,” he said. “You’ve just got to find a way to get one or two wickets in the first six (overs), it’s as simple as that. The other day it looked a little bit drier than game day. There’s obviously a bit of weather around. We’ll probably get a look at it tonight hopefully, if the weather holds off.”

