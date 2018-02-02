Australia vs New Zealand Live Online streaming: When and where to watch AUS v NZ 1st T20I, tv coverage

Australia will play New Zealand in 1st T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground. (Blackcaps/Twitter) Australia will play New Zealand in 1st T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground. (Blackcaps/Twitter)

After losing the T20I series against Pakistan, New Zealand will take on Australia and England in a T20I tri-series, the first match of will take place on Saturday at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The first T20I match will take place between Australia and New Zealand. The hosts, who recently suffered a 4-1 defeat in the 50-overs series against England, will try to return to winning ways in the T20 format against New Zealand. For the Kiwis, the series is a chance to test the squad in the limited-overs format before hosting England for a 5-match ODI series.

When is Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st T20I will be played on Saturday, February 3, 2018. This will be the first T20I match of the tri-series in which Australia will host New Zealand and England.

Where is Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st T20I will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The tri-series will see a total of 6 matches between the three teams after which two teams with most points, or higher Net Run Rate, will qualify to play in the final.

What time does Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I start?

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st T20I begins at 1:50 PM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 1:20 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st T20I will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

How do I watch online live streaming of Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st T20I live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

Australia: David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: KS Williamson (c), TA Blundell, TA Boult, TC Bruce, C de Grandhomme, MJ Guptill, AK Kitchen, C Munro, SHA Rance, MJ Santner, IS Sodhi, TG Southee, LRPL Taylor, BM Wheeler

