Australia vs New Zealand: Rain saves Australia after Kane Williamson century for New Zealand

Kane Williamson scored his ninth ODI century. (Source: AP) Kane Williamson scored his ninth ODI century. (Source: AP)

Four years ago, when Australia and New Zealand game in the Champions Trophy 2013 was washed out, Australia had a slight advantage over their rivals and would not enjoyed the one point. It was the other way around on Friday at the same venue. The Blacks Caps had Australia in a spot of bother and won’t be entirely happy with one point they get from the washed out game in Birmingham.

History repeated itself on Friday, when New Zealand and Australia were forced to share one point each after their group game of Champions Trophy was washed out due to rain. New Zealand finished their innings but Australia were 53 for the loss of three wickets when rain arrived and after an inspection, umpires called off the game.

Kane Williamson scored a century while half-century from Luke Ronchi and an important innings of 46 runs from Ross Taylor set the platform for a big score for New Zealand but they lost their last seven wickets for 27 runs to be bowled out for 291 from 45 overs. The match was reduced to 46-over per side after rain interrupted New Zealand innings.

The rain would have left New Zealand disappointed as they had gained an upper-hand in the match. In their chase, Australia had lost David Warner who tried slashing a short-ball and wide from Trent Boult. Second opener Aaron Finch hit it straight to mid-wicket off Adam Milne, who also removed Moises Henriques, caught off his own bowling. The players were off the field after the fall of the wicket and no play was possible after that.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat on a gloomy day and proved it to the be the right decision by blasting a century. Opener Luke Ronchi, given a chance ahead of Tom Latham, scored a 33-ball half-century. Williamson and Taylor shared a 99-run stand before Taylor was dismissed for 46.

Williamson was run-out immediately after scoring his century and that triggered a collapse in New Zealand batting. Josh Hazlewood picked up his career best 6 for 52, cleaning up the New Zealand tail.

The Black Caps lost their last seven wickets for 37 runs in space of six overs. Hazlewood picked up three wickets in the 45th over to bowl out New Zealand.

