Chris Lynn dislocates right shoulder

Australia batsman Chris Lynn’s injury misfortunes continued during the Trans-Tasman tri-series final against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. He dislocated his right shoulder while fielding during the New Zealand batting. As he went to dive in the ninth over, Lynn picked up the injury while trying to intercept a shot through midwicket from Ross Taylor.

During the final, Lynn sprinted to his left, reached for the ball with his right arm apparently in order to protect his troublesome left shoulder. He has undergone three surgeries on the same part of his body in recent seasons. But on Wednesday, as he came down, he seemed to have jarred his right arm on the surface and it was later confirmed that he had popped the shoulder out of the socket. He did not appear to field thereafter as he went for scans. He was pictured later, on the sidelines, wearing a brace.

He had earlier said that he would be wary of diving in the field to avoid any further injuries and complications. “It’s something that’s played on my mind for about four years,” he said. “Let’s go one step at a time – I want to dive, there’s no doubt about that, I want to do well and contribute. But at the moment, I don’t want to have another setback because I feel like I’m making good ground,” he added.

Batting first, New Zealand scored 150/9 with Taylor top-scoring with an unbeaten. The Kiwis were held back with a sublime spell by Ashton Agar who finished with figures of 3/27. Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye chipped in with two wickets each.

