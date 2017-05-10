New Perth stadium not ready for Ashes, WACA to play host

Perth will host the third Ashes Test in December. (Source: File) Perth will host the third Ashes Test in December. (Source: File)

The new stadium at Perth will not be finished by the time Ashes’ third Test match reaches its scheduled venue in December. Leading to this delay the match will now take place at WACA, Perth as confirmed by Cricket Australia on Wednesday.

Australian board had earlier hoped that the venue in Burswood that has the capacity of hosting 60000 fans would be ready to host the December 14-18 match.

CA Chief Executive James Sutherland expressed his disappointment about this delay.

“We knew that everything needed to come together but it was still disappointing,” Sutherland told.

The chief executive looked positive about the venue where the Perth Test would be played.

“It’s good now we have some certainty around where the Perth Test match is going to be played,” CA chief executive James Sutherland said.

Adding to this, Sutherland also added that they were looking forward to host the Test match at this new stadium.

“We received advice yesterday in meetings with government … that the new Perth stadium would not be ready in time for the Perth Ashes Test. “Coming to Perth, we knew it needed to be finished ahead of time and everything needed to come together, but it’s still disappointing. We were really hoping the Test match could be played at this magnificent new stadium. “Nonetheless there’s lots to look forward to with tickets to go on sale very shortly.”

The Ashes will start on November 23 in Gabba, Brisbane while the Perth Test which scheduled to be the third encounter of the series will commence from December 14. Australia would seek to grab the Ashes back as England won the last edition of the series that was held in 2015.

