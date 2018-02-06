Australia vs England, T20 tri-series, 2nd match: Australia look to continue winning momentum

Australia beat New Zealand by 7-wickets in the first T20. (Source: AP) Australia beat New Zealand by 7-wickets in the first T20. (Source: AP)

Australia have begun the three-nation T20 series on a bright note with a convincing win over New Zealand under Duckworth-Lewis Method. But that showing will be well and truly tested against a more formidable England setup. England were beaten 4-0 in the Test matches by Australia but came back to thrash the Aussies 4-1 in the ODIs. As the action shifts to T20s, Australia would be eager to get some revenge of the hammering.

With the Test series against South Africa starting March 1 in Durban, the Aussies have opted to rest some key members including Steve Smith for the Trans-Tasman T20 series. However, Australia can bank on the services of David Warner who is leading the side in Smith’s absence. He himself would be under some pressure after scoring just 73 runs in the five-match ODI series and adding six runs in the first T20.

Even with familiar faces missing from Australia’s XI, they can still strike a fierce punch and the presence of the likes Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis confirms that. In the bowling department, Andrew Tye and Billy Stanlake will lead the attack – as they did against New Zealand in Sydney. The duo picked up seven wickets between them while proving economical as well – 38 runs in the eight overs.

However, if recent record is to be considered, England come into the match in Hobart as strong favourites. For England there is injury concerns to deal with. Jason Roy and Liam Plunkett are both fighting against time to be fit. At the other end, Chris Jordan and Alex Hales have both recovered to be in contention for playing XI.

Roy is suffering from a back spasm that kept him out of the warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI in Canberra while Plunkett sustained a hamstring injury in the third ODI and has been out of action since.

Squads:

Australia: David Warner (capt), Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood.

