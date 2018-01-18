Australia vs England Live Online streaming: When and where to watch Aus v Eng 2nd ODI, tv coverage

Australia will meet England in Brisban for the second ODI. (Source: AP) Australia will meet England in Brisban for the second ODI. (Source: AP)

England started off the limited overs campaign against Australia on a positive note after winning the first ODI of the five-match series in Melbourne. Riding on opener Jason Roy’s aggressive 151-ball 180 on Sunday, the visiting team chased down a target of 305 runs by 5 wickets and 7 balls to spare. While Roy got a hundred, Test skipper Joe Root also chipped in with some valuable contribution and remained unbeaten at 91. England lead the five-match series 1-0 and would look to continue with the momentum. Australia on the other side will be looking to square the series when the two sides meet in Brisbane.

When is Australia vs England, second ODI?

Australia vs England, second ODI will be played on Friday, January 19, 2018. The two countries have already played a five-match Test series, that Australia won 4-0.

Where is Australia vs England, second ODI?

Australia vs England, second ODI will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

What time does Australia vs England, second ODI start?

Australia vs England, second ODI begins at 8:50 AM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 8:20 AM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast Australia vs England, second ODI?

Australia vs England, second ODI will be telecast on Sony ESPN. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

How do I watch online live streaming of Australia vs England, second ODI?

Australia vs England, second ODI live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Australia vs England, second ODI?

Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Cameron White, Adam Zampa.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

