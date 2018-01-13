Australia vs England Live Online streaming: When and where to watch Aus v Eng 1st ODI, tv coverage

Australia vs England: The first ODI is on Sunday in Melbourne. Australia vs England: The first ODI is on Sunday in Melbourne.

Australia host England in the opening one-day international of the five-match series on Sunday at the MCG after beating the visitors 4-0 in the five-Test Ashes series. England, however, holds a better record in the 50-over format, winning 34 of 53 matches since the last World Cup. The Australians, on the other hand, have lost just four games out of 35 at home in the last four years. Joe Root is set to play for England after recovering from a viral illness but Australia opener David Warner, ranked No. 3 in ODI batsmen, is troubled by a stomach bug. Here is how you can follow the first ODI between Australia and England:

When is Australia vs England, first ODI?

Australia vs England, first ODI will be played on Sunday, January 14, 2018. The two countries have already played a five-match Test series, that Australia won 4-0.

Where is Australia vs England, first ODI?

Australia vs England, first ODI will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Earlier, the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been handed an official warning by the ICC for preparing a ‘poor’ pitch during the fourth Test.

What time does Australia vs England, first ODI start?

Australia vs England, first ODI begins at 8:50 AM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 8:20 AM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast Australia vs England, first ODI?

Australia vs England, first ODI will be telecast on Sony ESPN. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

How do I watch online live streaming of Australia vs England, first ODI?

Australia vs England, first ODI live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Australia vs England, first ODI?

Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Cameron White, Adam Zampa.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

