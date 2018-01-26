Australia vs England Live Score 4th ODI: England 0/1 as Jason Roy departs against Australia

Australia vs England Live Score 4th ODI: Australia elected to field. (AP Photo) Australia vs England Live Score 4th ODI: Australia elected to field. (AP Photo)

Australia have lost the series after losing the first three ODIs against England. They would not have expected it to be like that going into the fourth ODI against England in Adelaide on Friday. But England have been magnificent in this ODI series with batsmen chasing down 300-plus totals and bowlers have defended target below 300. Australia have struggled to make a big statement in any of the three matches with their world-class bowling line-up failing to stop an aggressive England unit. After the drubbing in Test series, England were not expected to bounce back in such style but this has been a terrific turnaround which they will like to continue in the fourth ODI. Australia, on the other hand, will like to post their first win in the ODI series on Friday, which is celebrated as Australia Day as well. Catch Live Cricket Score Australia vs England 4th ODI from Adelaide here.

Australia vs England Live Score 4th ODI: 0845 hrs IST: Australia have rested Mitchell Starc for this game as Andrew Tye gets another game for Australia. England bring in Curran for the injured Liam Plunkett. No other change in both teams.

0830 hrs IST: Australia have won the toss and captain Steve Smith has elected to field at the Adelaide Oval. They have lost the series but they will try to break England’s winning streak.

England have won the series. Australia are searching for their first win. The two meet again for the fourth ODI of the series and while England will look to continue their juggernaut, Australia will like to break it. The fourth ODI is expected to be another exciting one.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd