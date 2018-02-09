Australia vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket streaming and Online Score: When and where to watch AUS v ENG Cricket Match, TV coverage

Glenn Maxwell scored an unbeaten 103 against England in the 2nd T20I. Glenn Maxwell scored an unbeaten 103 against England in the 2nd T20I.

Australia have started strongly in the home T20I tri-series against England and New Zealand. The side led by David Warner went on to win the first T20I by 6 wickets and then defeated England by 5 wickets in the 2nd T20I. Glenn Maxwell has been the star of the show for the home side so far. He scored 40* in 24 balls in the first match and then hammered 103* in 59 balls against England. He has been unbeaten in the series so far and has looked in fine touch. He could be the key player for Australia in the third T20I as well at MCG against England. The visitors, on the other hand, have already suffered a defeat and will look to bounce back strongly to pick up their first win in the series.

When is Australia vs England 3nd T20I?

Australia vs England 3rd T20I will be played on Saturday, February 9, 2018. This will be the third T20I match of the tri-series in which Australia host New Zealand and England.

Where is Australia vs England 3rd T20I?

Australia vs England 3rd T20I will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The last T20I that was played here was between Australia and Sri Lanka in February 2017 which Sri Lanka went on to win by 5 wickets.

What time does Australia vs England 3rd T20I start?

Australia vs England 3rd T20I begins at 1:50 PM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 1:20 PM IST. The tri-series will see a total of 6 matches between the three teams after which two teams with most points, or higher Net Run Rate, will qualify to play in the final.

Which TV channel will live telecast Australia vs England 3rd T20I?

Australia vs England 3rd T20I will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

How do I watch online live streaming of Australia vs England 3rd T20I?

Australia vs England 3rd T20I live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Australia vs England 3rd T20I?

Australia squad: David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, D Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

England squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Jake Ball

