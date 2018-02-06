Australia vs England Live Online streaming: When and where to watch AUS v ENG 2nd T20I, TV coverage

Australia vs England 2nd T20I: Australia beat New Zealand by 7 wickets. (Source: AP) Australia vs England 2nd T20I: Australia beat New Zealand by 7 wickets. (Source: AP)

Having beaten New Zealand in the opening match of the Twenty20 Tri-series, Australia will hope to make the most of the momentum when they face England in the second match of the tournament on Wednesday. Led by David Warner, the Australians are without Steve Smith but can count on the services of Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. Andrew Tye and Billy Stanlake picked up seven wickets against New Zealand in the first T20I in Sydney. Warner will be under pressure after managing to score only 73 runs in the recent five-match One-Day International series against England. Warner, who also fell cheaply in the first game of the tri-series, will be looking for revenge as he faces a confident England that beat Australia 4-1 in the ODI series recently.

When is Australia vs England 2nd T20I?

Australia vs England 2nd T20I will be played on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. This will be the second T20I match of the tri-series in which Australia host New Zealand and England.

Where is Australia vs England 2nd T20I?

Australia vs England 2nd T20I will be played at Blundstone Arena, Hobart. The last T20I played at the venue was in 2014, when Australia beat England by 13 runs in a high-scoring game.

What time does Australia vs England 2nd T20I start?

Australia vs England 2nd T20I begins at 2:10 PM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 1:40 PM IST. The tri-series will see a total of 6 matches between the three teams after which two teams with most points, or higher Net Run Rate, will qualify to play in the final.

Which TV channel will live telecast Australia vs England 2nd T20I?

Australia vs England 2nd T20I will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

How do I watch online live streaming of Australia vs England 2nd T20I?

Australia vs England 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Australia vs England 2nd T20I?

Australia: David Warner (capt), Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood.

