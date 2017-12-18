Australia vs England, 3rd Test Day 5 Highlights: Australia beat England by innings and 41 runs; take unassailable 3-0 Ashes lead

Josh Hazlewood took five wickets. (Source: AP) Josh Hazlewood took five wickets. (Source: AP)

Australia regain the Ashes from England after sweeping them aside by an innings and 41 runs in the fifth and final day of the third Ashes Test. It gave Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes with two Tests to go out and register another whitewash. Josh Hazlewood picked up a fifer to put a dent into the England batting which barely took off. Dawid Malan stood firm for the most part on the final day but he fell to a miserable shot. Australia would probably consider the 301-run stand between Smith and Marsh as the difference makers in this contest followed by the collapse England endured in the first innings. But in the end, Australia have fully deserved this win and the series win as well. Question marks over England in the next two Tests followed by the future of this team.

Australia vs England, 3rd Test Day 5 Highlights:

1314 hrs IST: THAT IS IT! AUSTRALIA HAVE BEATEN NGLAND BY INNINGS AND 41 RUNS TO REGAIN THE ASHES! Chris Woakes is the last to fall and Australia have spanked the visitors here and in the two previous games. Woakes edges the upper-cut to Paine and massive celebrations ensue.

1252 hrs IST: BANG! Anderson looks shaken after yet another bouncer rattles an England batsman. Removes his helmet almost immediately after the impact. The England seamer took his eyes off the ball as it came right into him. Physio comes out to have a look and Anderson looks okay to continue and face the music once more.

1247 hrs IST: GONE! Stuart Broad is the next one to fall. England go nine down and Australia are one wicket away. England’s tail being bounced away here. Banged in short right into Broad’s throat and had nowhere to go to fend that off. It bounces up off the gloves for an easy take to Paine.

1244 hrs IST: GONE! HAZLEWOOD HAS FIVE! Overton lunges across into the delivery that is a leg cutter. Doesn’t the crack as it straightens. The England batsman tries to flick it down the leg side but closes the face of the bat a touch too early. It is taken by Khawaja at gully. Australia need two more wickets!

1236 hrs IST: Pat Cummins nearly gets Craig Overton. The ball comes seaming into his body from round the wicket and the tailender tries to fend it off. It falls just short of Lyon at leg gully who fails to get his hands underneath the ball. It creeps up and hits him bang on the nail. There’s hint of blood there and immediately goes off to get attention

1221 hrs IST: GONE! That’s a rather poor shot given the circumstances and how well Malan had been playing. Was careful in his shots until now. It was a poor delivery from Hazlewood, banged in short, going down the leg and set to be gathered by Paine. But Malan tries to play a pull shot, is late to it and gloves it behind. Is that the Ashes done and dusted? England are 196/7

1211 hrs IST: Josh Hazlewood looks convinced that he’s got Malan. Loud shout from the hosts. It is given not out here from the on-field umpires. Fair delivery and hitting pad first. Hotspot confirms no bat to it. It has pitched outside leg and the decision will stay NOT OUT.

1208 hrs IST: FIFTY! Dawid Malan becomes the fourth England batsman to get fifty in both innings of a Test at WACA. Joins the company of Pietersen, Randall and Boycott

1140 hrs IST: GONE! A delivery after Lyon almost gets Ali and Smith resists urge to go for the review, GOAT has struck and no questioning this. Gets the ball to pitch on middle and off, straightens and hits the back pad. Moeen expected it to spin but it held its line. England are 172/6. Five times out of six innings this Ashes, Ali has fallen to Lyon.

1130 hrs IST: After an hour, England are staying firm with Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan. One wicket in that first hour of play

1055 hrs IST: Moeen Ali should consider himself lucky here. He’s survived a near take at second slip and now was nowhere near to almost get run out. Was testing David Warner and that is always a bad idea. Was good three-four yards out as Warner’s throw goes narrowly wide

1046 hrs IST: The cracks creating plenty of deviation here. A Josh Hazlewood delivery hit the crack bang on and went on to the left of the first slip. Next over, Nathan Lyon does the same and it goes for a wide. Could prove decisive at some point

1036 hrs IST: Moeen Ali seems to be safe here. Gets an outside edge to Hazlewood and it almost carries to Smith at third slip. The appeal started loudly before becoming half-hearted. The decision from the umpires is not out. But it has gone upstairs. Aleem Dar is the third umpire and he agrees. Not out it is!

1033 hrs IST: BOWLED! Josh Hazlewood gives Australia the start they wanted. Gets the ball to pitch outside off, angles into the right-handed Bairstow and the ball stays low to dismantle the outside of the off stump. England are 133/5 and Moeen Ali is the new man in

1030 hrs IST: We’re off and running! Pat Cummins is the first one to have a crack at the wicket – which has developed large cracks – with Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow in the middle. Cummins begins with three consecutive bouncers and is warned. No ball called as well.

1018 hrs IST: GREAT NEWS! Play will start at 1 PM local time or in just about 10 minutes time. YAY! Revised hours are 1pm-3.20pm, 3.40pm-6pm. Minimum 55 overs required before the last hour commences

1002 hrs IST: We won’t be starting on time after lunch either. Groundstaff continue to work on the pitch, says Cricket Australia. No word on when can we start.

0922 hrs IST: Or not. Instead of the expected start time of 12 PM local, players will take lunch with aim to start at 12.40 PM local or 10.10 AM IST

0919 hrs IST: The inspection scheduled for 0910 hrs IST has finally been done which means the rain has stopped. Umpires discussing the situation with Root and Smith. Blowers are back on. Cummins and Hazlewood are warming up. Looks like we’ll get play soon.

0855 hrs IST: The rain has stayed away and the covers are off. Umpires are now inspecting the pitch alongside the two captains. Smith marches into the dressing room and it looks like a positive sign. Root, however, shakes his head following the conversation. The umpires had decided to inspect at 11.45 AM local time – 15 minutes from now with play expected to start at noon local time – 30 minutes from now. But just as we get that info, it has started raining heavily

0835 hrs IST: No start yet unfortunately. Even with the pitch controversy, rain continues to play hide and seek. After brisk showers, it has stopped once again. Grey clouds overhead mean another spell may be along soon. As per the prediction, the worst part is over. The pitch, however, is the bigger concern at the moment. Five blowers being employed on the wet patch.

0750 hrs IST: “Pitch has been altered overnight” is the verdict…

Asked if pitch has to be same as yesterday, umpire Chris Gaffeney: "100% it has got to be same for both sides and at this stage we believe the pitch has been altered overnight" Erasmus: "At the moment it's fairly soft" — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) December 18, 2017

0745 hrs IST: Hello and Good Morning for our live coverage on the fifth day of the third Ashes Test. The equation suggests England trail by 127 runs with four wickets down. The fourth day ended early with rain which means the fifth day starts early at the WACA. Early pictures also not good. There is a wet patch on the surface and play can’t resume until things are back to dry-self. Umpires have made things clear on how they want the surface to be for the play to begin. Lots of work for the ground staff!

