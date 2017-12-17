Australia vs England, Live Cricket Score, Day 4, 3rd Test: Hosts look to extend lead against England in Perth

Mitchell Marsh scored his maiden Test ton while Steve Smith notched up a double ton in Perth. (Source: AP) Mitchell Marsh scored his maiden Test ton while Steve Smith notched up a double ton in Perth. (Source: AP)

Skipper Steve Smith and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh hammered the England bowlers on third day of the third Ashes Test match in Perth. Smith notched up a double ton at WACA while Marsh scored his maiden Test hundred to push the visitors on backfoot. The duo compiled an unbeaten stand of 301 runs for the fifth wicket as Australia ended the third day at 549/4 with a lead of 146 runs. Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 and a win in Perth would hand them the Ashes series. On the other side, England would seek some early wickets in the morning session. For England, it’s Craig Overton who has bagged a couple of wickets while Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali have scalped one apiece.

Australia vs England, Live Cricket score, Day 4, 3rd Test:

