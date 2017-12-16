Australia vs England, Live Cricket Score Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Day 3: Australia look to chase down England’s total

Live Cricket Score & Updates, Australia Vs England, Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Day 3: Steve Smith starts Day 3 on 92. (Source: Reuters) Live Cricket Score & Updates, Australia Vs England, Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Day 3: Steve Smith starts Day 3 on 92. (Source: Reuters)

Australia wrestled back control of the game on Day 2. After an end was called to Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow’s Herculean effort, Australia skittled out England’s lower order without allowing them to do much damage. England then didn’t allow openers David Warner and Colin Bancroft stay for long but once again, they were frustrated by Australia’s skipper Steve Smith. He alongwith Khwaja, put up a stand 124 runs for the third wicket. Although Khwaja fell towards the end of the day, his partnership with Smith has helped Australia to come within 200 runs of England’s first innings total. Smith starts Day 3 on 92. Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Day 3 Live score:

