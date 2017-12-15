Australia vs England, Live Cricket Score Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Day 2: Australia look to break Bairstow-Malan partnership

Live Cricket Score & Updates, Australia Vs England, Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Day 2: Malan and Bairstow put up a 174-run stand. (Source: Reuters) Live Cricket Score & Updates, Australia Vs England, Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Day 2: Malan and Bairstow put up a 174-run stand. (Source: Reuters)

Australia’s seemingly unstoppable victory march was brought to an abrupt stop by Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow. England were tottering when Bairstow came in to replace Mark Stoneman. Malan and Bairstow then put up a partnership of 174 off 308 and that included a maiden Test hundred for the former. For Australia, the pacers inflicted all the damage with Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman being dismissed by Mitchell Starc. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins then got James Vince and Joe Root respectively. But that was before Bairstow and Malan nullified the Australian attack. England start the day on 305/4. Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Live score:

