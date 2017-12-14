Australia Vs England, Live Cricket Score Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia look to seal series win

Live Cricket Score & Updates, Australia Vs England,Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Day 1: Steve Smith will be looking to seal a first Ashes win as captain. (Reuters Photo) Live Cricket Score & Updates, Australia Vs England,Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Day 1: Steve Smith will be looking to seal a first Ashes win as captain. (Reuters Photo)

Perth will be the venue for the decisive third Test of the 2017/18 Ashes. Australia lead the five-match series 2-0, which means a win in this match would seal the series for them. England came into this series without Ben Stokes and were bruised by the loss of prominent players like Steve Finn and their troubles continued into the series. The period between the second and third Test was marred by Ben Duckett’s fine and suspension for a disciplinary incident involving him and James Anderson. Anderson, on his part said that the incident was “silly” and does nothing more than provide more sledging ammunition to the Australians. Ashes 2017, 3rd Test Day 1 Live score and updates:

