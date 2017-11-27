Ashes 2017, Live cricket score, Australia vs England: Australia in cruise control against England

David Warner and Cameron Bancroft scored 114 in second innings before stumps on day 4. (Source: Reuters) David Warner and Cameron Bancroft scored 114 in second innings before stumps on day 4. (Source: Reuters)

Australia are in a commanding position in Brisbane as the hosts require 56 most runs to win the first Ashes Test. Chasing 170, Australia began the proceedings in the second innings strongly as openers David Warner Cameron Bancroft brought up individual half-centuries and also compiled a parternship of 114 runs before the stumps. Earlier, Australian bowlers bundled out England for 195 with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood scalping three wickets apiece.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, James Anderson

Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Steven Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

