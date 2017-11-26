Ashes 2017, Live cricket score, Australia vs England, 1st Test Day 4: Australia look to damage England further

Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score, Australia Vs England, 1st Test Day 4: Josh Hazlewood took both England wickets. (Source: Reuters) Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score, Australia Vs England, 1st Test Day 4: Josh Hazlewood took both England wickets. (Source: Reuters)

Steve Smith led from the front on Day 3, scoring a gritty century as his team mates fell around him to power Australia to a first innings lead over England. The visitors then lost two wickets to end the day on 33/2 and thus leading Australia by seven runs. England remain in a good position and much of their fate in this match hangs on whether captain Joe Root can replicate his opposite numbers performance. Australia also stand a chance of ensuring a 1-0 lead in the series if they manage to get England out quickly. Catch live score and updates of Day 4 of the first Test of the Ashes here.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, James Anderson

Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Steven Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

