Top Stories
  • Ashes 2017, Live cricket score, Australia vs England, 1st Test Day 4: Australia look to damage England further

Ashes 2017, Live cricket score, Australia vs England, 1st Test Day 4: Australia look to damage England further

Ashes 2017, Live cricket score, Australia Vs England, 1st Test Day 4: Catch live score and updates of Day 4 of the first Test of the Ashes here. 

By: Express Web Desk | Published: November 26, 2017 5:00 am
Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score, Australia Vs England, 1st Test Day 4: Josh Hazlewood took both England wickets. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Steve Smith led from the front on Day 3, scoring a gritty century as his team mates fell around him to power Australia to a first innings lead over England. The visitors then lost two wickets to end the day on 33/2 and thus leading Australia by seven runs. England remain in a good position and much of their fate in this match hangs on whether captain Joe Root can replicate his opposite numbers performance. Australia also stand a chance of ensuring a 1-0 lead in the series if they manage to get England out quickly. Catch live score and updates of Day 4 of the first Test of the Ashes here.

Live Ashes 2017, 1st Test Day 4:

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, James Anderson

Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Steven Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Sushil is a great wrestler. Why should I fight him? There’s no fear, just respect 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table