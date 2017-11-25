Ashes 2017 1st Test Day 3, Live score: England look to punch holes into Australian batting order

Ashes 2017 Australia vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live score and updates: England will be looking to dismiss Steve Smith early. (Source: AP) Ashes 2017 Australia vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live score and updates: England will be looking to dismiss Steve Smith early. (Source: AP)

The 1st Test of the Ashes is rolling on to its third day and the English bowlers have their task cut out – get at least one wicket, preferably that of Steve Smith. The Australian captain starts on 64 while his partner Shaun Marsh is on 44. But the number of balls that the two have faced will show how frustrating this partnership has been for the visitors. Smith has gulped 148 balls in his stay in the middle while Marsh has faced 122. Australia still trail England’s score by 137 runs with six wickets in hand and much of their second innings depends upon Smith and Marsh. Catch live score and updates of Day 3 of the first Test here.

Ashes 2017 1st Test Day 3 Live score and updates:

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, James Anderson

Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Steven Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

