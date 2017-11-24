Ashes 2017 Australia vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: England begin day’s proceedings in Brisbane

Ashes 2017 Australia vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: England begin day two at 4/196. (Source: Reuters) Ashes 2017 Australia vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: England begin day two at 4/196. (Source: Reuters)

England ended day 1 at 4/196 with Dawid Malan (28) and Moeen Ali (13) at the crease. England had a disappointing start to the proceedings as they lost Alastair Cook for 2 after he was caught by Peter Handscomb off Mitchell Starc. But Mark Stoneman and James Vince showed character and stitched a partnership of 125 runs for second wicket. Stoneman was later cleaned up for 53 by Pat Cummins while Vince was sent back in the hut after Nathan Lyon showed great athleticism in the middle and targeted the stumps perfectly to get Vince’s wicket with a runout. The visitors then lost skipper Joe Root who was trapped in front of the wickets by Cummins.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, James Anderson

Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Steven Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

