Australia Vs England, Live Cricket Score Ashes 2017, 1st Test Day 1: Australia look to continue unbeaten record at Gabba

Ashes 2017 Live, Australia vs England 1st Test: England will look to end Australia's unbeaten record at Gabba.

One of the cricket’s fiercest rivalries will get underway with England taking on Australia in the five-match Test series at the Gabba on Wednesday. With both Joe Root and Steve Smith leading their sides for the first time in an Ashes series, the visitors will look to replicate their 2010-11 performance. However, their Ashes campaign didn’t get off to a good start with Ben Stokes and Steven Finn ruled out. Australia, on the other hand, will have the psychological advantage over their opponents looking at their previous edition’s show. Also, their record at the Gabba makes the Aussies as the favourites to win the series opener. Catch all live score and updates of the match between Australia and England here:

England squad: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, James Anderson.

Australia Squad: Steven Smith(c), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird, Chadd Sayers, Glenn Maxwell

