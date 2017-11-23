Ashes 2017 Live Score Australia vs England 1st Test Day 1: Rain stops play in Brisbane

Ashes 2017 Live Score Australia vs England 1st Test Day 1: Australia keep England under check. (Source: AP) Ashes 2017 Live Score Australia vs England 1st Test Day 1: Australia keep England under check. (Source: AP)

Ashes 2017 Australia vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: England moved to 59/1 at Lunch on day one of the first Ashes Test against Australia at the Gabba. After winning the toss and electing to bat, England lost the wicket of Alastair Cook early. Mitchell Starc got a pacy delivery up to Cook a who edged it to slips. James Vince and Mark Stoneman then steadied the ship for their team and did not lose their wicket wickets. By Lunch, Australia had bowled 29 overs with Nathan Lyon bowling only fours wickets. Nathan Lyon looked threateninng on a good batting track. Australia handed a Test debut to Bancroft while England had named their playing XI on Wednesday only. Catch all live score and updates of the match between Australia and England here:

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, James Anderson.

Australia Squad: Steven Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird, Chadd Sayers, Glenn Maxwell

