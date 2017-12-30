Australia vs England, Ashes 2017 Live score, 4th Test Day 5: Australia, England restart after rain-hit fourth day

Ashes 2017/18 Live score: England’s hopes to clinch victory in the fourth Test may have been washed away by the rains. (Source: AP) Ashes 2017/18 Live score: England’s hopes to clinch victory in the fourth Test may have been washed away by the rains. (Source: AP)

England’s chances of clinching a win was dealt a blow on Day 4 with play being called off. Alastair Cook could not bring up his 250 with James Anderson being dismissed early in the day and England’s tails were up when they got Colin Bancroft and Usman Khawaja early in the day. But David Warner and Steve Smith ensured that they did not lose any more wickets before rains did the rest. It is an early start today because of the premature stoppage to the game and Australia are 61 runs behind. It would a collapse like few others in cricket history Down Under for England to win the match and the a draw seems the most probable outcome. Catch live score and updates of Day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test here.

Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 5 Live Score:

Australia XI: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (c), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Pat Cummins, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

