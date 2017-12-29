Ashes 2017, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 4 Live score and updates: David Warner, Steve Smith settle Australia after Lunch

Best of 2017
December 29, 2017
Australia are playing 4th Test at MCG. Aus vs Eng, 4th Test Live: Chris Woakes gave an early blow to Australia in the second innings. (Reuters)

England could not pile on any more runs on the fourth day with James Anderson getting out early. Alastair Cook missed out on his 250 and remained not out on 244. Coming in to bat for the second innings, Australia lost two early wickets in the form of Cameron Bancroft and Usman Khawaja. While Bancroft departed on 27 runs and became a victim to Chris Woakes, the left-handed batsman Khawaja was caught behind on 11 runs on a James Anderson delivery. The hero of 1st innings David Warner and Australian skipper Steve Smith settle Australia after a nervy start and ensured they do not lose any more wickets in the session. Australia managed to reach 70/2, trailing the visitors by 94 runs.

Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 4 Live

Australia XI: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (c), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Pat Cummins, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

