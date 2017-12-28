Australia vs England, Live Cricket Score Ashes 2017-18: Visitors eye lead at the MCG

Alastair Cook scored a hundred at MCG in first innings. (Source: AP) Alastair Cook scored a hundred at MCG in first innings. (Source: AP)

After a brilliant performance with both bat and ball on the second day, England will look to take a big first innings lead over Australia on the third day of the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG on Thursday. After Stuart Broad’s 4/51, which helped them bundle out Australia for 327, England rode on Alastair Cook’s unbeaten hundred to end the day’s play in a commanding position. With eight wickets in the hand, and not many runs to overhaul the opposition’s total, Joe Root-led unit has a golden chance to put the hosts under pump. Partnerships will be key and it will be interesting to see how Root, who has had plenty of starts in this series, operates in the middle. He is unbeaten on 49 and is looking good for a big one. Australia on the other hand would like to make inroads in the morning session and not allow England to take a big lead. Catch live cricket score and updates from the match here.

Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Score and updates

Australia XI: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (c), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Pat Cummins, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

