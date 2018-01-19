Australia vs England: Ill, Josh Hazlewood makes way for debutant Jhye Richardson at Gabba

Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the second ODI due to illness. (Source: File) Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the second ODI due to illness. (Source: File)

After losing the first One-day international against England at MCG, Australia have suffered another blow going into the second ODI on Friday at Gabba. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who displayed his form with the new ball in the recently concluded Ashes Test series, was ruled out of the match due to illness. The seamer was rested for the first ODI last week on Sunday and the home side struggled against England batting line-up with opening batsman Jason Roy slamming 180 runs to take his side to victory.

On Friday, skipper Steve Smith announced that right-arm seamer Jhye Richardson will make his debut in the format as Hazlewood’s replacement. The 21-year has played 2 T20Is for his side in which he has taken 2 wickets.

Watch the moment Alex Carey and Jhye Richardson were handed their ODI caps at the Gabba! #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/ADih65CJr5 — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 19, 2018

Apart from Hazlewood, wicketkeeping-batsman Tim Paine was also ruled out of the match due to illness and was replaced by debutant Alex Carey, who also received his maiden ODI cap on Friday morning at Gabba. It will be the first time the left-hand batsman will play an international match, and it comes against an in-form England.

With the home side looking to boost its batting unit, Australia also decided to bring back Cameron White in the starting XI after the explosive batsman displayed his form at the Big Bash League for his side White Hot Renegades. Australia are trailing 1-0 in the 5-match series and will look to level the series in Brisbane.

