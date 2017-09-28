Only in Express

Australia vs England: James Vince surprised after Ashes call-up

England batsman James Vince felt that his style of play is more suited to Australian conditions.

Published:September 28, 2017 1:31 pm
England's James Vince during nets. (Source: Reuters)
James Vince accepted that he had his winter planned out with T20 and was surprised to find himself in the England squad for their upcoming tour to Australia. The 26-year old, however, felt that his style of play is more suited to Australian conditions.

Vince was quoted by espncricinfo as saying, “Until the last few days and reading a couple of articles in the papers I hadn’t really considered it. I felt my own red-ball form this season has been a little bit indifferent, although I have played a lot of cricket in April and September when conditions have been a bit tough.”

“But I got a call from James Whitaker on Tuesday night and it turned out to be a busy few hours on the phone. My winter was pretty much planned out with Twenty20 stuff so it is a bit of a surprise.”

“When I have played in Australia in the past and more recently in South Africa on a Lions tour I have found that playing with a different ball in different conditions, with more pace but less natural movement than you get here, I have found my game is quite well suited to that and I have done well there so far. The wickets are a bit truer and the Kookaburra ball does not do so much or for so long. It is a different test but when I have played in those conditions I have enjoyed batting.”

Vince added that people would have had a different opinion of him if he had managed to have a not-so-frustrating first taste of Test experience. “It got me down a little bit in that I was frustrated when I did get to 30 or 40 I didn’t go on and get big scores. If I had managed to convert a couple of those it would have been a different summer and maybe people would have had a different opinion of me.

“But no part of me thought I wasn’t up to playing at that level and having had a taste of it I went away with a hunger to work hard and get back in the side.”

