Australia vs England: James Vince surprised after Ashes call-up

England's James Vince during nets.

James Vince accepted that he had his winter planned out with T20 and was surprised to find himself in the England squad for their upcoming tour to Australia. The 26-year old, however, felt that his style of play is more suited to Australian conditions.

Vince was quoted by espncricinfo as saying, “Until the last few days and reading a couple of articles in the papers I hadn’t really considered it. I felt my own red-ball form this season has been a little bit indifferent, although I have played a lot of cricket in April and September when conditions have been a bit tough.”

“But I got a call from James Whitaker on Tuesday night and it turned out to be a busy few hours on the phone. My winter was pretty much planned out with Twenty20 stuff so it is a bit of a surprise.”

“When I have played in Australia in the past and more recently in South Africa on a Lions tour I have found that playing with a different ball in different conditions, with more pace but less natural movement than you get here, I have found my game is quite well suited to that and I have done well there so far. The wickets are a bit truer and the Kookaburra ball does not do so much or for so long. It is a different test but when I have played in those conditions I have enjoyed batting.”

Vince added that people would have had a different opinion of him if he had managed to have a not-so-frustrating first taste of Test experience. “It got me down a little bit in that I was frustrated when I did get to 30 or 40 I didn’t go on and get big scores. If I had managed to convert a couple of those it would have been a different summer and maybe people would have had a different opinion of me.

“But no part of me thought I wasn’t up to playing at that level and having had a taste of it I went away with a hunger to work hard and get back in the side.”

