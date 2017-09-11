Joe Root should bat at No 3 for Ashes: Former England captains

England captain Joe Root has been playing at No 4 causing imbalance in the England batting order. (Source: AP) England captain Joe Root has been playing at No 4 causing imbalance in the England batting order. (Source: AP)

Joe Root should come up to bat at the all-important No 3 spot in the Ashes – that seems to be the consensus and suggestion from former England captains ahead of their tour Down Under in November. Root’s reluctance to bat higher up the order will provide numerous opportunities for Australia looking to regain the historic series.

Former England captains Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Ian Botham, as well as Australian leg-spin legend Shane Warne have all called for Root to bat at No 3 in order to nullify a fragile middle order.

“The issue is, he doesn’t want to,” said Atherton on Sky Sports. “It’s a problem. I agree, I think Root should bat three, but he doesn’t want to, and that’s an issue.”

Since becoming captain, having taken over from Alastair Cook, Root has returned to his preferred No 4 slot having gone through the changes in the batting order. Root’s insistence on playing No 4 has deterred the team balance with uncertainties over Cook’s opening partner, and No 3 and No 5 slots.

“I’d much rather him at four, because we could get two wickets straight away,” Warne said in making it clear where his preference lies.

Unconvincing efforts from Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley and Keaton Jennings this season has left Root coming in to bat earlier than usual. “Your side is built on a solid top three but Root is always coming in reacting to a crisis,” said Hussain. “Wouldn’t it be better if Root goes in before a crisis happens?”

Warne used the example of Ricky Ponting who would come in to bat at No 3 and turn tables in case of an early loss of wicket. “When I saw him bat at three – and he was one of the greatest players that I played with in my time – he was so proactive,” Warne said. “You’d lose an early wicket, and suddenly the bowler’s on the back foot 20 minutes later, they’re defensive, a slip moves out to cover, and you can get momentum back in your favour.”

Warne also shared what kind of reception Root could expect when the series begins at the Gabba in Perth on November 23. “I’m not sure the current team might have the same stuff as what I might have said to him, but a lot of ‘You’re hiding down at four, your team needs you at three and you don’t want to do it’ … those types of things,” said Warne. “Just remind him of that stuff and hopefully he takes the bait and starts biting back. Suddenly you’re in a contest with him.” The pundits further suggested Alex Hales should move into the middle order with Root up to No 3.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd