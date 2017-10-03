Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood on track for Ashes return

Mitchell Starc has been out of action since June after suffering a foot injury. (Source: AP File) Mitchell Starc has been out of action since June after suffering a foot injury. (Source: AP File)

Three of Australia’s four main seamers are on track to be fit and going in all cylinders when the Ashes resumes in November 23 in Brisbane. Mitchell Starc is poised to return in the domestic competition to play for NSW in a one-day competition for his first game since June. Starc had suffered an injury during Australia’s tour of India and had flown back. The injuries continued and affected his ICC Champions Trophy campaign.

Pat Cummins, another seamer who has toiled in the sub-continent with two Tests in Bangladesh and now five ODIs in India, has been rested for the T20Is. He would return for three Sheffield Shield matches in the run up to the Ashes.

Starc and Josh Hazlewood would play domestic first-class cricket in order to get required match fitness before the all-important Ashes against England. “Whether the fast bowlers play all three of those we’ll wait and see,” said Australian bowling coach David Saker. “Three Shield games to shape the Australian team – it’s going to be good for everybody.”

Away from the positive news, James Pattinson is still recovering from his injury. For Australia’s bowling attack, fitness is the biggest concern that could prevent Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins and Nathan Lyon from being picked as first choice in the series. “Three of them we know are on track,” Saker said. “James Pattinson’s had a little setback but we’re not sure how bad at the moment. Josh Hazlewood is on track to play the first Test. Mitchell Starc’s going really well and Patty’s obviously flying.”

On the batting front, the number 6 spot is far from sealed and same applies to the wicketkeeper’s slot. Glenn Maxwell was dropped during the India ODI series, which they lost 1-4, and that has left the door ajar for performers to put their name in up for selection. Matthew Wade would also get a chance to make his case for reaffirming his wicketkeeper’s position when he takes the gloves for Victoria.

“The players that play the first three Shield games, if they put their hand up they’re a chance to grab a spot,” Saker said. “You think the incumbents would be first chance but I think if some people put some good runs on the board there’s a chance for someone else.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd