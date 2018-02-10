Australia vs England, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Australia win toss, elect to field first

Australia vs England, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Glenn Maxwell scored a century against England. Australia vs England, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Glenn Maxwell scored a century against England.

Australia vs England, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Australia are hosting England and New Zealand for a T20I series and the hosts have displayed a tremendous form in the first two ODIs against New Zealand and England. The side led by David Warner defeated New Zealand in the first T20I by 7 wickets and then beat England in the 2nd T20I by 5 wickets. The biggest plus sign for the Aussies has been the form in which Glenn Maxwell has been in the tournament. The allrounder scored 40* in 24 balls against the Kiwis and then hammered a 59-ball 103* against England at Hobart. Now, with the two arch rivals set to clash against each other in the third T20I at MCG, Australia will bank on him again to take them to another victory and guaranteeing them a spot in the final. England, led by Eoin Morgan, on the other hand, will look to bounce back and stop Aussies in their tracks. But for the visitors, it might be a difficult encounter, considering they are sitting out some of the stronger players such as Joe Root and Chris Woakes. Catch all the Live score and updates of the 3rd T20I between Australia and England at MCG.

Australia vs England, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score:

